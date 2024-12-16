Redmi Turbo 4 launch delayed

It seems the Redmi Turbo 4 is no longer debuting this month.

That’s according to Redmi General Manager Wang Teng Thomas, who earlier teased the arrival of the phone in China this month. However, in a recent comment on Weibo, the executive shared that there are “change of plans.”

The GM’s answer is a response to a user asking for an announcement regarding the phone, indicating that the timeline has changed.

The news follows several leaks involving the Redmi Turbo 4. It includes the discovery of its 90W charging, which was confirmed by its certification in China. The phone will be launched globally under the Poco F7 monicker. It is reportedly armed with a Dimensity 8400 or a “downgraded” Dimensity 9300 chip, which means there would be slight changes in the latter. If this is true, it is possible that the Poco F7 could have an underclocked Dimensity 9300 chip. A tipster said that there would be a “super large battery,” suggesting that it would be bigger than the current 5000mAh battery in the phone’s predecessor. A plastic side frame and a 1.5K display are also expected from the device.