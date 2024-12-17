Redmi Turbo 4 debut reportedly moved to January; Pro model to arrive in April 2025

After earlier reports about the postponement of the 2024 debut of the Redmi Turbo 4, new details have revealed the possible launch timeline of the models in the series.

Days ago, Redmi General Manager Wang Teng Thomas teased the arrival of the phone in China this month. However, in a recent comment on Weibo, the executive shared that there are “change of plans.”

Now, a tipster on Weibo says that the vanilla Redmi Turbo 4 model’s launch will now take place in January 2025. According to earlier reports, the phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip and a 1.5K display.

Meanwhile, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station revealed that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will follow months later. According to the account, the Pro variant will arrive in April 2025. It will reportedly offer a Dimensity 9 series chip, a battery with a rating of around 7000mAh, and a straight 1.5K display with an optical fingerprint scanner.