Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to house huge 7500mAh± battery

According to a new claim, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will have a larger battery than we expect.

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to debut next year after the Redmi Turbo 4’s launch. Based on past reports, the Pro could be announced in April 2025. While we are still months away from that timeline, details of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro continue to leak online.

In a recent post on Weibo, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station shared new details about the Turbo 4 Pro. According to the account, it will be a flat-display device. While DCS reiterated his earlier leak about the phone having 90W charging support, the tipster now claims that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will have an extra-huge 7500mAh battery. As per the account, Xiaomi is now testing the said battery and charging power combination.

In an earlier post, DCS shared that the handheld will feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chip. Outside, the Turbo 4 Pro is allegedly sporting a 1.5K LTPS display with thin bezels on all four sides. It will have a glass body, with the tipster saying that it will also have “slightly upgraded middle frame material.” It is also expected to have an optical fingerprint scanner.

