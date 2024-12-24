Redmi Turbo 4 Pro leak: SD 8s Elite, 1.5K display, 7K battery, 90W charging, April 2025 debut

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is rumored to debut next year, but months after its vanilla sibling’s launch.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 4 will be the first to launch with the new Dimensity 8400 SoC. After Redmi General Manager Wang Teng Thomas suggested that the phone’s debut was postponed, recent leaks say that the model is now set for a January 2025 launch.

Months later, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro version of the lineup is expected to arrive. In his recent post, Digital Chat Station shared that the handheld will feature the upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite chip. It is also believed to house a battery with around 7000mAh rating, complemented by 90W fast charging support.

Outside, the Turbo 4 Pro is allegedly sporting a 1.5K LTPS display with thin bezels on all four sides. It will have a glass body, with the tipster saying that it will also have “slightly upgraded middle frame material.” As per the tipster in an earlier post, the phone will also have an optical fingerprint scanner.

Via