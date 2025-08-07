Redmi Turbo 5 series model reportedly houses up to 9000mAh battery inside 8.5mm body

A new leak says Xiaomi is testing a battery with a capacity of up to 9000mAh. The device is reportedly part of the Redmi Turbo 5 series and has an 8.5mm thickness.

The Turbo 4 series was a success in China, with the Pro model breaking the first sales record in all price ranges for new smartphone models in 2025. According to reports, Xiaomi is now preparing the series’ successor, the Turbo 5.

In the latest leak involving the lineup, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that the Chinese giant is now testing an 8500mAh± battery, which, during the test, reached up to 9000mAh.

DCS noted that Xiaomi is using self-developed technical solutions for the battery, and wants to make it as huge as possible “without affecting the battery cycle life.” Even more, the device where the battery will be put reportedly only has a thickness of 8.5mm. To recall, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is 7.98mm thick, while the vanilla model is 8.06mm thick.

It is unknown if the device in the discussion is the standard Redmi Turbo 5 or the Redmi Turbo 5 Pro variant, but it could be the latter. According to earlier reports, the former will have a lower battery capacity of around 7000mAh.

Source