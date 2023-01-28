Render images of Redmi Band 2 leaked, specs and color options are here!

Redmi Band 2 is one of the new items that Xiaomi is getting ready to launch! Redmi Band 2 has already been released in China, and now it is about to be on sale globally.

Redmi Band 2

SnoopyTech, a well known tech blogger on Twitter, posted the render images of Redmi Band 2 on his Twitter account. You can check his Twitter account through this link. Redmi Band 2 comes in two different color options, white and black. Let’s take a look at the early render images of Redmi Band 2.

Redmi Band 2 will not have functions like a smartwatch, we can simply call it a fitness tracker. You can charge it through two small pins at the back of Redmi Band 2. It also comes in white color.

We got the promotional images that will be used for Europe with that way just before the launch, everything gets over for upcoming Redmi Band 2. Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared some images on Twitter, check his profile from here.

Redmi Band 2 features a 1.47″ TFT display with a pixel density of 247 ppi. It weighs 14.9 grams and has a thickness of 9.99mm. Xiaomi also states that Redmi Band 2’s battery will last for 14 days in normal usage and 6 days with heavy usage.

Redmi Band 2 offers various strap options. The straps come in olive, ivory, pink, snazzy green, blue and black color options as Xiaomi calls and it will have more than 100 clockfaces for viewing time in different styles. It’s water resistant to 50 meters and features 30+ fitness modes.

Redmi Band 2 can track your heart rate for a whole day. It can also measure the amount of oxygen in your blood. It has built in sleep tracking feature as well.

According to Sudhanshu Ambhore, Redmi Band 2 will cost 34.99 EUR in Europe. What do you think about Redmi Band 2? Please comment down below!