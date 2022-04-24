Samsung official released its Exynos 1280 chipset for smartphones

Samsung has announced its all-new Exynos 1280 chipset for Android smartphones. The leaks were hovering regarding the chipset for a long time, and now finally, they have revealed it. The previously released Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone was also said to be powered by the same chipset. Yes, you heard it right, the company hadn’t revealed any details about the processor at that time and now they have launched it finally.

Exynos 1280 goes official!

The Exynos 1280 chipset is designed for mid-range Android smartphones and is based on Samsung’s 5nm fabrication node. It’s an eight-core CPU architecture-based chipset with 2X ARM Cortex A78 performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 6X Cortex A55 power efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. It has an ARM Mali-G68 GPU for graphically intensive tasks. It is based on a new System on Chip that includes a Fused Multiply-Add (FMA) that provides increased efficiency and battery life. A neural processing unit is built into the device. Up to LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage are supported by the SoC.

The chipset’s NPU will provide AI functions for the cameras. It supports displays with resolutions up to FHD+ and refresh rates as high as 120Hz. The manufacturer has included support for a 108MP camera as well as three additional sensors with up to 16MP resolution. Multi-frame image processing for clearer images with less noise, video recording support up to 4K resolution and 30FPS, and Electronic Image Stabilization is also new features from Samsung. The chipset supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, and Quad-Constellation multi-signal for L1 and L5 GNSS positioning for network connectivity.

So that was all for the Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset, which is expected to be seen on the mid-range Galaxy M and A series of smartphones.