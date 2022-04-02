Samsung releases the Galaxy M33 5G in India

Today, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M33 5G in India. The phone is the successor the the Galaxy M32 5G, and features different specs than the global Galaxy M33 model. This device seems to be aimed at the budget market, and is sold at a low price. Let’s learn more about it.

Galaxy M33 5G Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will be priced at ₹17,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage model, and ₹19,499 for the 8 GB of RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone will be released in two colours, “Ocean Blue” and green. This pricing is slightly higher from the M32, but seems to be worth it.

Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

The device features a 6.6 inch IPS panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a teardrop notch. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 1280 processor, which features two Cortex A78 high performance cores clocked at 2.4Ghz, and six Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2Ghz, and a Mali G68. The device features 25W charging, a 6,000mAH battery, and a fingerprint sensor that also works as a power button. It will come with Android 12, with Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 skin.

It also features a quad camera layout on the back, with a 50 megapixel main sensor, a 5 megapixel ultrawide, a 2 megapixel depth sensor, and a 2 megapixel macro shooter, with an 8 megapixel front camera.

This device seems to be aimed at the budget market, with good specs, but the IPS display is a bit disappointing. Though, it still seems like a good deal due to the 120Hz display and the decent processor, and obviously, the low price. We hope this device does well in the Indian market, and hope Samsung keeps making good devices for the budget market.