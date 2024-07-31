Smartphone Cybersecurity: The Role of Free VPNs for Android

Long gone are the days when the main purpose of a mobile phone was to make calls. Today, a smartphone is an integral companion to our daily lives, helping us pay bills, book tickets, plan trips, manage bank deposits, make online purchases, and much more. Smartphones recognize the owner’s voice and face, have access to our credit cards, and store biometric data. Perhaps no other device knows more about us than a smartphone.

But, strangely enough, when it comes to cybersecurity, we think of computers first, not phones. Meanwhile, mobile devices, which are constantly sending and receiving signals on the network, are an attractive target for criminals.

How free VPNs for Android work

Mobile virtual private network (VPN) apps work in the same way as desktop and laptop versions. The free VPNs for Android on your phone route your traffic through the VPN server you’re connected to, encrypts outgoing data, and decrypts incoming data. This means that even if your data is intercepted on the way from your phone to the VPN server (for example, when you connect to an unreliable Wi-Fi access point), attackers will not be able to read it.

This routing replaces the IP address of your phone with the IP address of the VPN server so that it appears that you are connected from the location of the server. As a result, the websites you visit “see” the location of the server, and your real location remains a secret.

Cyber threats when using a mobile phone

Cyber threats are divided into 3 levels: device level, network level, and application level. Each type has its specifics and ways of prevention.

1. Device-level threats exist due to imperfect operating systems and drivers. Every phone has basic factory protection and hackers are looking for ways to break it. To do this, hackers use exploits – special programs that exploit vulnerabilities in smartphone software.

2. Network-level threats use control over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB cable, SMS messages, and voice calls. For example, attackers can use vulnerable wireless access points to mediate between an employee’s device and a server.

3. Application-level threats involve the use of malware. Hundreds of suspicious applications for mobile devices are blocked from the Google App Store every day. However, in addition to malware, there is also so-called grayware, which can also be dangerous for sensitive data.

Why use a VPN on your smartphone?

1. Security on public Wi-Fi networks.

Hackers are constantly hunting for vulnerable users. And public Wi-Fi networks are a hotspot for them. In most cases, when using public Wi-Fi networks, personal data transmitted is not encrypted, so it can be intercepted by intruders.

Sometimes, hackers create fake Wi-Fi access points for this purpose. To stay safe on a public Wi-Fi network, you need an extra layer of data protection.

A VPN helps you establish a secure, protected Internet connection on a public Wi-Fi network by:

encrypting Internet traffic;

hiding the IP address.

Encrypted Internet traffic is converted into an unreadable code, and a hidden IP address prevents your real location from being determined. Using these two security features greatly enhances your online privacy.

2. Bypassing network restrictions of enterprises and educational institutions.

Tired of network restrictions at work or school? It’s not uncommon for businesses and educational institutions to block access to certain websites or online content to “keep productivity up” and “reduce network load”. VPN programs can help you overcome such obstacles too. Simply connect to a VPN server in any location of your choice and browse the Internet freely.

3. Bypassing censorship wherever you are.

The trend of tighter Internet restrictions is observed in many countries around the world today. Imagine living or spending a vacation in a country where access to your favorite social networks is blocked. But you can bypass these blockages.

All you need is a free VPN on your phone. A VPN can help you bypass the most common ways websites are blocked, including IP address blocking and DNS filtering.

To bypass censorship, you need to change your location using a VPN. For example, if you want to access BBC or New York Times services from a country that blocks them, connect to a server in the United States.

4. Stream confidentially and without speed limits.

Does your Internet speed drop sharply when you connect to a streaming service? Most likely, it’s your Internet service provider limiting your bandwidth when it notices such a connection. Yes, it’s a common practice for ISPs to slow down users’ connections when they’re downloading files or watching streaming video.

What to do about it? As you may have guessed, a VPN can help you. A VPN hides your traffic from your Internet service provider so that they can’t see what you’re doing online. This way, you can avoid bandwidth restrictions and watch streaming content in privacy using a VPN.

5. Protection against price discrimination.

When shopping online, the user’s location plays a key role. The fact is that sellers set different prices depending on their postal code, IP address, purchase history, and even the Wi-Fi network they use. This is price discrimination. In this case, you often overpay for a product when you buy it from a country with a higher income.

With a VPN, you can change your location to get better online deals. You can avoid price discrimination and even use it to your advantage to save a lot of money when you shop with a VPN.

Recommendations for mobile device cybersecurity

Unlike hacking methods, which can be complicated, securing your device is quite simple. All you need to do is implement cybersecurity software and technologies.

Here are some practical tips on how to protect your smartphone.

1. Use strong and unique passwords for all accounts on your mobile device, and consider using a password manager to keep track of them.

2. Enable two-factor authentication for all accounts and devices whenever possible.

3. Keep your software up-to-date and regularly update the operating system and apps on your mobile device to ensure you have the latest security safeguards.

4. Connect to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks only using a VPN. You can choose the best free VPN using specialized services, such as freevpnmentor.com.

5. Use a screen lock such as a PIN, password, or biometric authentication to prevent unwanted access.

6. Be careful when clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources, as they may contain malware or viruses.

7. Use remote management features on your device so that you can wipe all data from your device if it is lost or stolen.

8. Regularly back up your data to a secure cloud service or external hard drive so that you can restore it if your device is lost or stolen.

9. Do not open text messages from unknown sources. You don’t even need to click anything in the text to get an error, the attack will just start working in the background. The hacker only needs your cell phone number.

Conclusion

Smartphones have become an important part of our lives: we use them to communicate with other people through various apps, store media files, manage our bank accounts, and perform many other activities.

Mobile security is an important aspect of our digital lives that should not be taken lightly. By implementing best practices and using a VPN, you can protect yourself from cyberattacks and hackers and enjoy the convenience of mobile devices without compromising your personal information.