Vivo introduces new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1-powered Y200 variant in China

Vivo has a new phone for its Chinese fans, the Vivo Y200. However, while it is under the same monicker as the model released in India last year, this one has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and other details.

To recall, Vivo introduced a Y200 phone in India back in October 2023. The model has a 6nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, a 6.67” AMOLED, a 16MP selfie camera, a 64MP + 2MP rear camera system, up to 8GB/256GB configuration, a 4800mAh battery, a 44W wired charging capability, and the Funtouch 13 OS.

The new phone announced in China, nonetheless, is a whole new version of the Y200 model. Unlike its Indian counterpart, the latest Vivo Y200 comes with the following features:

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB/128GB (CN¥1599), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1799), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1999), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2299) configurations

6.78” 1080p AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

8MP selfie camera

6,000mAh battery

80W charging capability

OriginOS 4

Red Orange, Flowers White, and Haoye Black colors

According to the Chinese Vivo page of the new Y200 model, it will be available in stores this Friday, May 24, with a starting price of CN¥1,599.