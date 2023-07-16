Some of the best alternative YouTube clients without ads

YouTube has officially cracked down on adblockers, leaving users with limited access to videos after watching just three with an adblocker. The move appears to be a strategic effort to encourage users to opt for YouTube Premium, a subscription service that offers an ad-free experience, ability do store downloads offline and more.

While YouTube Premium is reasonably priced in many countries, the growing trend of subscription based platforms has made some users tired of paying for yet another “paid” service. YouTube leaves users who don’t pay together with ads to force them to pay for YouTube Premium.

In this article, we listed the best YouTube clients we’ve discovered on the web. Thanks to Piped team, there are many Android apps and even web clients for desktop users and an ad-free client even for iOS devices.

Clipious

Clipous is basically an Android client of Invidious. Invidious allows you to subscribe to channels on YouTube without even needing a Google account, but you need to host it locally.

Clipous comes with public servers added out of the box and you almost don’t even need to configure manually. When you first open the app, select a server that suits you best based on your location and you can start using the app.

This open source app comes with features like background play, subscription management and it has a very simple design. It will take some getting used to, as it looks a bit different from the official YouTube app. The app interface is quite responsive and smooth so we included this one in our list. Get Clipious here.

LibreTube