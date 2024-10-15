Sony Xperia 1 VI now in Scarlet color in Europe; New update introduces Wi-Fi 7

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is now capable of Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, thanks to a new update from the brand. In addition to that, fans can also now enjoy the phone in a new Scarlet color in Europe.

The Japanese giant launched the model in May. Now, Sony wants to reintroduce the Xperia 1 VI to the European market in a new Scarlet Red color, which used to be exclusive to Japan.

The new look joins the model’s other color options, which include Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green.

While the new Scarlet Xperia 1 VI also has the same features as the other color variants, it is only being offered in a 12GB/512GB configuration.

In related news, Sony has also released a new update that injects Wi-Fi 7 support into the Xperia 1 VI. To recall, the company promised to deliver the 802.11be connection to the said model during its debut. The Wi-Fi upgrade should result in better connectivity for the model. More specifically, it should enable faster speeds by allowing more data in each transmission. Moreover, Wi-Fi 7 devices like the Xperia 1 VI should be able to communicate with the router simultaneously, resulting in a faster network and less time waiting for the device to send or receive data.

Here are more details about the new Sony Xperia 1 VI: