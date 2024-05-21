Sony won’t offer Xperia 1 VI in the US due to network incompatibility

Despite launching its predecessor last year in the United States, Sony confirmed that it has no intention of offering the Sony Xperia 1 VI in the said Western market.

Last week, Sony unveiled the Xperia 1 VI in the European market. The phone boasts a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 5000mAh battery. However, despite these enticing features, Xperia fans in the US won’t be able to purchase the said model.

That’s because Sony confirmed that it would not sell the Xperia 1 VI in the US market. The Japanese brand’s decision could be explained by the phone’s incompatibility with US telecom networks, which could occasionally affect its connection performance when used in the country. Fans can still purchase the phone by importing it, but that is one of the possible issues they could face.

For interested fans considering the move, nonetheless, here are the features they could expect from the Sony Xperia 1 VI: