Stable Android 15-based HyperOS 1.1 starts coming to Xiaomi 14

Global Xiaomi 14 users have reported that the stable version of the Android 15-based HyperOS 1.1 update is now appearing on their devices.

The update is being distributed to the global version of the Xiaomi 14. To be precise, it is the HyperOS 1.1, which is also based on Android 15, like the HyperOS 2.0 stable beta update in China. As reported by users, global users are receiving the OS1.1.3.0.VNCMIXM update, while Europe-based users have the OS1.1.4.0.VNCEUXM.

Despite not getting the newer HyperOS 2.0 update, Xiaomi 14 users can still expect a handful of improvements in the update. Aside from overall system optimization, the update also brings some interface enhancements.

In related news, Xiaomi has already unveiled the Xiaomi HyperOS 2 in China. The operating system comes with several new system improvements and AI-powered capabilities, including AI-generated “movie-like” lock screen wallpapers, a new desktop layout, new effects, cross-device smart connectivity (including Cross-Device Camera 2.0 and the ability to cast the phone screen to TV picture-in-picture display), cross-ecological compatibility, AI features (AI Magic Painting, AI Voice Recognition, AI Writing, AI Translation, and AI Anti-Fraud), and more.

According to a leak, the HyperOS 2 will be introduced globally to a bunch of models starting in the first quarter of 2025. The update is expected to be released to the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 13T Pro globally before 2024 ends. On the other hand, the update will be released to the following models in Q1 2025: