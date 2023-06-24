Stay Ahead of the Game: Xiaomi Mi 11 Android 14 Update Test Started!

The Android 14 update for the Xiaomi Mi 11 has started testing, and it is expected to bring a range of new features and improvements to smartphone users. The initial internal build based on Android 14 is named MIUI-V23.6.24, indicating that it is being tested for Mi 11 users.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Android 14 Update

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Android 14 update is expected to bring significant optimizations to enhance the performance and user experience of the Mi 11. This update will unlock the full potential of the smartphone by providing a more advanced operating system that runs smoothly and efficiently. Furthermore, various improvements are expected to be made to enhance battery life, reduce app launch times, and provide a smoother overall user interface experience.

We have examined the internal MIUI tests for the Xiaomi Mi 11 and identified the first Android 14 build. The model equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor has the last internal MIUI build MIUI-V23.6.24. The fact that the Android 14 update has already started testing indicates that the Xiaomi Mi 11 series will be updated to MIUI 15 based on Android 14. You may be curious about the release date of the update for this model. It is expected to be released between the End of February 2024 and Mid-March 2024.

MIUI 15 will be introduced as the new Android 14-based update, bringing significant improvements and new features to Mi 11 users. MIUI 15 is expected to offer a range of innovations such as a more modern user interface, enhanced multitasking capabilities, smarter notifications, and improved security measures. If you’re curious about the models that won’t receive the MIUI 15 update, you can click here.

With this update, the smartphone will have received 3 Android and 4 MIUI updates. MIUI 15 based on Android 14 is presented as the final major update for Mi 11 users. This marks the last major update for the phone in terms of both Android and MIUI updates. However, users will still continue to receive minor updates such as security patches and bug fixes.

The Android 14 update and MIUI 15 for the Xiaomi Mi 11 aim to significantly enhance the performance and user experience of this smartphone. The optimizations brought by Android 14 provide a fast and seamless operating system experience, while MIUI 15 aims to meet the expectations of Xiaomi Mi 11 users with interface innovations and enhanced features.

Although this update marks the final major update, it doesn’t mean that there won’t be any future significant feature updates for Mi 11 users. Xiaomi will continue to provide updates tailored to the needs of its users, but these updates will primarily focus on bug fixes, security patches, and minor feature improvements.

All these innovations and updates will allow Xiaomi Mi 11 users to keep their smartphones up-to-date and useful for a longer period. MIUI 15 based on Android 14 will bring a breath of fresh air to the Mi 11 and offer users a better experience. Users can rest assured that Xiaomi will continue to support their devices faithfully while they await the release of new updates