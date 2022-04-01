Stylize Google Search Bar Widget on Android | Make Powerful

As you know, in homescreen of AOSP/pure Android devices. You can’t stylize Google Search Bar Widget that there’s a one-colored boring search bar located at bottom, with a classic G(Google) logo. We recently made an article about how to replace the widget with anything else. But, in this article, we will show you how to place more colorful Google widgets to there this time which looks better.

As you can see in the picture above, you’re able to stylize Google Search Bar Widget with anything else, like the old-styled white Google widget, or calendar events and such.

This process requires root and Magisk installed.

How to stylize Google Search Bar Widget

To stylize Google Search Bar Widget you should follow these steps.

Enter Pixel Launcher Mods app.

Go to tweaks section.

Go to replace widgets section, and choose bottom one.

Choose KWGT 4X1 as the widget itself, and apply.

Then go back to homescreen. In homescreen, you will see that theres a bottom widget that says “Tap to change”. Tap on it.

It will open us KWGT’s widget chooser.

In here, choose any of search bar widgets(any you like).

Then tap the save button located on top-right corner. Wait here around 2-3 seconds before going back to home screen as KWGT takes a small amount of time to save and apply the widget.

After you waited a small amount of time, go back to home screen.

And as you can see, it’s applied! Now you have a much better looking Google widget compared to the old one.

How to change the widget after applying

So after you applied the widget, you do notice that when you tap on it, it just opens google and you’re no longer be able to change the widget. Here’s how you change it, just follow these steps:

Open KWGT app from all apps.

Tap Kombine Widgets pack, as like shown in the picture.

Scroll down after choosing it.

When you find another widget that suits you, choose it.

Just like before, tap save, wait for small amount of time, then go back to homescreen, and it should be applied.

And that’s it! That is how you get more colorful Google widgets on your homescreen instead of a plain looking classic widget.

You can also try other KWGT widgets, such as Next: Android widgets for KWGT, as they also have colorful search bar styles in them just like Kombine. It’s all up to you for choose any of them you like.