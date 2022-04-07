Sweet names of Android: You may want to eat it

Google is known to come up with Android dessert name, from the first to the last. These sweet names of Android versions are quite an unusual and unique choice, but it is also pretty fun and down to earth. What are these names? What is the reason behind all naming convention? Why does Google keep coming up with all these tasty and sweet names for Android versions?

Sweet Names of Android

Not only does Google assignes such sweet names to Android versions, but it also does that alphabetically. Coming up with such names can in fact be hard at times considering not all letters of the alphabet are accomodating to such convention. Android Q as known as Android 10 is a good example of that, however Google still managed to keep up with this effort. Let’s review what sweet names of Android Google has come up with so far:

Android 1.5: Cupcake

Cupcake was the code name for Android 1.5, which was the third major release and first sweet names of Android mobile operating system. Cupcake introduced several new features, including support for third-party keyboards, video recording, and Bluetooth stereo headsets. Cupcake also marked the debut of the Android Market, which allowed users to browse and download apps developed by third-party developers. While Cupcake was a significant update from previous versions of Android, it would soon be overshadowed by the release of Android 2.0 “Eclair.” Cupcake remains an important part of Android’s history, however, and is still used by some enthusiasts today.

Android 1.6: Donut

Donut was a big step forward for Android. It introduced a number of new features and improvements, including support for CDMA networks, an improved camera interface, and expanded voice search. Donut also laid the groundwork for future releases by reorganizing code into a more manageable structure. As a result, Donut was a major release that laid the foundation for Android’s continued success.

Android 2.0: Eclair

Eclair was the codename given to Android 2.0, which was released in October 2009. Eclair introduced a number of new features, including support for Exchange ActiveSync, Bluetooth 2.1, HTML5, and flash support. Eclair also ushered in the era of dual-core processors and high-definition displays. As a result, Eclair represented a significant step forward for the Android platform. Despite being released over 10 years ago, Eclair is still used by a significant number of users around the world. If you’re one of them, here are a few tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Eclair device.

Android 2.2: Froyo

Froyo, or Android 2.2, is a great operating system for your smartphone. It’s packed with features that make it easy to stay connected and productive while on the go. Froyo supports both Wi-Fi and 3G networks, so you can always stay connected. It also includes support for Exchange email, making it easy to stay on top of your work correspondence. And if you need to access documents stored on your computer, Froyo has you covered with its support for remote desktop applications. Whether you’re checking email, surfing the web, or working on a presentation, Froyo has the features you need to stay productive.

Android 2.3: Gingerbread

Gingerbread is the tasty treat that everyone loves to eat during the holidays. But did you know that Gingerbread is also the name of the a version of the Android operating system? That’s right, Android 2.3 Gingerbread was released on December 6, 2010. Gingerbread brings a number of delicious new features to your Android phone, including improved support for multi-core processors, a new user interface, and better gaming performance. So if you’re looking for a sweet treat this holiday season, be sure to check out Gingerbread!

Android 3.0: Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the codename for the third version of the Android mobile operating system, developed by Google. It was released on February 22, 2011. Honeycomb is designed specifically for use on tablets, and it introduces several new features that are not found in previous versions of Android. These include a Honeycomb-specific user interface, support for multitasking, and hardware acceleration. Honeycomb also includes improved support for next-generation Web standards such as HTML5 and CSS3. In addition, Honeycomb introduces a new virtual private network (VPN) service called “Trusty.” Trusty is designed to improve the security of Android devices by allowing applications to run in a more isolated environment.

Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich, or ICS, is the a version of the Android operating system. It’s packed full of new features and improvements, and it’s available now for a range of devices. Here’s a quick overview of what Ice Cream Sandwich has to offer.

ICS brings a brand new look to Android. The user interface has been completely redesigned, with a focus on simplicity and ease of use. Ice Cream Sandwich also includes a range of new features, such as Face Unlock, which allows you to unlock your device using facial recognition technology. There’s also a new camera app, which makes it easy to take great photos and videos. And if you’re worried about losing your device, ICS includes a new tool called Android Device Manager,

Android 4.1: Jelly Bean

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean was released in 2012 and quickly became one of the most popular versions of the Android operating system. Jelly Bean introduced a number of new features, including support for Google Now, an improved user interface, and expanded notification options. Jelly Bean also brought updates to the core Android apps, including Gmail, Calendar, and Maps. In addition, Jelly Bean introduced support for Google Play Store gifts and a new payment system called Google Wallet. Jelly Bean continued to be popular until it was succeeded by Android 4.4 KitKat in 2013.

Android 4.4: KitKat

Android KitKat brought a lot of great features when it launched in 2013. One of the most notable changes was the introduction of a new, flatter design style that replaced the previous skeuomorphic look. KitKat also brought improved performance, thanks to Project Svelte, which helped to reduce the amount of memory that was required by the system. In addition, KitKat introduced a number of features that were designed to improve the user experience, such as immersive mode and Print Preview. Finally, KitKat made it possible for users to run Android on devices with as little as 512MB of RAM. As a result, KitKat was a significant update that improved the performance and usability of Android.

As a rumor suggests that Android 4.4 was planned to be Key Lime Pie, however, Google wanted to use a Android dessert name that aligns more easily with users’ experiences, a Android dessert name that is common, and therefore, it instead went with Kitkat.

Android 5.0: Lollipop

Android 5.0, also known as Lollipop, is a version of the Android operating system. Android 5.0 was released on November 12, 2014, and features a number of significant changes and improvements. One of the most notable changes is the new Material Design interface, which features a cleaner, more flat aesthetic. Android 5.0 also includes improved notifications, new security features, and support for 64-bit processors.

Android 6.0: Marshmallow

Marshmallow is the next version of the Android operating system, and it comes with a number of new features and improvements. One of the most notable changes is the new app permissions system, which gives you more control over what information your apps can access. Marshmallow also includes a new power-saving mode, which can help extend your battery life. In addition, Marshmallow introduces a number of other features, such as support for fingerprint sensors and USB Type-C connectors.

Android 7.0: Nougat

Nougat is the seventh major release and the 14th version of the Android mobile operating system. Nougat was first released as a developer preview in March 2016, with the public release scheduled for August 22, 2016. Nougat introduces a number of new features and improvements, including better performance and battery life, a redesigned user interface, support for split-screen multitasking, and more. Nougat also includes a number of under-the-hood changes that improve performance and stability.

Android 8.0: Oreo

If you’re a fan of Oreo cookies, then you’ll love the this version of the Android operating system: Oreo. Android dessert name named after the popular cookie, Oreo is packed with new features and improvements that will make your phone even more delicious. Oreo introduces a new emoji design, Picture-in-Picture mode for watching videos while multitasking, and improved battery life. Oreo also introduces a new security feature called Google Play Protect, which scans apps for malicious software.

Android 9: Pie

Android 9: Pie is the ninth major release of the Android operating system. It was released on August 6, 2018. Pie is a major update that brings a refreshed user interface, new features, and performance improvements. One of the most notable changes in Pie is the addition of gesture navigation. This allows you to navigate your phone using gestures instead of buttons. Pie also includes an updated emoji keyboard, support for dual-SIM devices, and battery life improvements.

Android 10: Quince Tart

Android 10 brings a number of new features and improvements to the platform, including a new dark mode, improved privacy controls, and support for Apple’s Face ID facial recognition technology. Android Dessert name tradition have been removed with Android 10, but it still continues as internal codename. Android 10 name is Quince Tart.

Android 11: Red Velvet Cake

Android 11 is the most stable version of the Android operating system, and it comes with a delicious new dessert theme: Red Velvet Cake! This Android 11 sweet name is only for internal, not public. Android 11 is a “major release” according to Google, which means it includes a lot of new features and improvements. For instance, there’s a new “conversations” section in the notifications area where you can see all your messages in one place. There’s also a new way to manage your privacy settings, and a redesigned power menu. But arguably the best thing about Android 11 is its sweet new dessert theme.

Android 12: Snow Cone

Android 12, codenamed “Snow Cone”, is the upcoming twelfth major release and eighteenth version of Android, the mobile operating system developed by Google. All users don’t know Android 12 food name because it is only for internal. It was first announced on February 18, 2021, and its first developer preview was released on the same day. Android 12 is released to the public in Q3 2021. Android 12 introduces a number of new features and changes, including a redesigned user interface, improved performance, and support for new hardware. It also includes a number of under-the-hood changes that aim to improve the overall security and stability of the platform.

Android 13: Tiramisu

Android 13 is the latest Android operating system, and the second developer preview was just released. Android 13 includes a number of new features and improvements, including support for foldable devices, dark mode, and improved battery life. Android 13 also includes a number of security and privacy enhancements, such as support for encryption and a new permissions model. Android 13 dessert name is set as Tiramisu.

Why Such Sweet Names?

One common theory for these sweet names of Android versions is that Google team wanted to leave a tasty treat to the users with each Android versions. Another is that this is a nice little play among the team to keep things lively, make it fun. When asked to Google:

“It’s kind of like an internal team thing, and we prefer to be a little bit — how should I say — a bit inscrutable in the matter, I’ll say,” said Randall Sarafa, a Google spokesman. “The obvious thing is that, yeah, the Android platform releases, they go by dessert names and by alphabetical order for the most part.” “For the most part” because two versions of Android, 2.0 and 2.1, were both called Eclair. And because Google won’t say what it called the first two versions of Android, which you can assume started with “A” and “B.”