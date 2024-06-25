Google’s June Pixel Feature Drop comes to T-Mobile and Google Fi users

After a long wait, T-Mobile and Google Fi users are now receiving the Android 14 QPR3 update, which includes Google’s June Feature Drop.

The update was first introduced to Pixel device users in the US, but the initial rollout didn’t cover the Verizon and T-Mobile customers. Now, after Verizon (AP2A.240605.024), Pixel users under T-Mobile (AP2A.240605.024) and Australian carrier Telus (AP2A.240605.024.A1) are now receiving the update.

The update covers Pixel phones, watches, and tablets. One notable addition is the arrival of the Car Crash Detection to Pixel Watch 2. The affordable Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a phones have also received the Gemini Nano, which was only previously available on the Pixel 8 Pro model.

Here are all the features that will be received by the Pixel devices through the June Feature Drop:

Pixel Phones

Gemini Nano expansion to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a

Better Recorder app transcription capability

External display mirroring support

Ability to find devices with dead batteries through Find My Device

Automatic best photo identification on HDR+ single shutter press

Reverse phone number search

Google Wallet expansion to India

Manual Pixel camera lens selection

Pixel Watches

Car Crash Detection

Improved Fall Detection

PayPal account linking to Google Wallet

Revamped Google Home app for easier smart home device access

Pixel Tablet