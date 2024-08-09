T-Mobile US price offers for Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL leak

Ahead of Google’s official announcement, another leak involving the price tags of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have surfaced online. According to the leak, the prices include T-Mobile plans, suggesting that the leaked material comes from the said US carrier company.

According to the screenshot shared on Reddit (via GSMArena), the company will offer the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL once Google releases them. The material confirms the models’ colors, including the Obsidian and Porcelein options, alongside the prices and storage sizes.

To start, the image shows that the Google Pixel 9 Pro will be offered at $999.99 with a T-Mobile plan. Sadly, no configuration is available in the screenshot, but it is certain to be one of the leaked storage options of the model: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s price tag is a bit confusing, as it shows two storage options for a single price. Specifically, the leak suggests that the 256GB and 512GB options of the model are just priced at $1,199.

Prior to this news, the European price list of the series spilled online, revealing that there would be a price hike. The increase depends on the configurations and models, ranging from €30 to €140. Yet, it is important to note that the leak pertains to the European market, so fans in other markets might see other price hike ranges for the Pixel 9 series when it arrives in their countries.

Here is that leaked price list for the European market:

Google Pixel 9

128GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito): €899

256GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito): €999

Google Pixel 9 Pro

128 GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink): €1,099

256GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink): €1,199

512GB (Obsidian and Hazel): €1,329

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

128GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel): €1,199

256GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink): €1,299

512GB (Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel): €11,429

1TB (Obsidian): €1689