Tecno reintroduces Pop 9 4G with Helio G50 in India for $80

Tecno launched the Tecno Pop 9 4G in India. Unlike its other siblings in other markets, however, the model’s version in India is armed with a Helio G50 chip.

The Tecno Pop 9 4G was first introduced in August, and it was launched in Africa with a Unisoc T615 chip. Now, the same model has been announced in India, except for the fact that it sports a different chip. Despite this difference, the Tecno Pop 9 4G remains an affordable smartphone through its ₹6,699 ($80) price tag in India. The price will even drop to ₹6,499 through bank offers.

According to the model’s page in India, it features 6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), a 90Hz display with a dynamic punch-hole, 13MP rear camera, an IP54 rating, dual-stereo speakers, three-year lag-free performance, and 5000mAh battery.

The Pop 9 4G will be available in Glittery White, Lime Green, and Startrail Black and will hit stores this Tuesday.

The Pop 9 4G joins the Tecno Pop 9 5G in India. To recall, the 5G version of the phone was launched in September, offering a 6nm Dimensity 6300 chip, 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations, a 48MP Sony IMX582 main camera, a 5000mAh battery, 18W charging support, Android 1, and an IP54 rating.

