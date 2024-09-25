Tecno Pop 9 5G launches in India with Dimensity 6300, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

There’s another affordable smartphone in the Indian market, the Tecno Pop 9 5G.

The model is the successor to the Tecno Pop 8, which was launched in October last year. The Pop 9 is a budget phone, which the company described as “designed with Gen Alpha, college students, and trendsetters in mind.”

The Pop 9 is available in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud colors, and its package also includes two free back panel yellow and blue skins. Its configurations come in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB, which are priced at ₹9,499 and ₹9,999, respectively.

However, while the Tecno Pop 9 5G is now official, some of its details remain covered. Here’s everything we know about the phone at the moment:

5G capability and NFC support

6nm Dimensity 6300

4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations

48MP Sony IMX582 main camera

5000mAh battery

18W charging

Android 14

IP54 rating

Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud colors

More details are expected to be confirmed as its October 7 sales on Amazon India nears.

In related news, Tecno also unveiled the Tecno Spark 30 series, which includes the Tecno Spark 30 Pro and Tecno Spark 30. The vanilla model sports the MediaTek Helio G91, while the Pro variant has the MediaTek Helio G100. Both, nonetheless, feature 8GB RAM (+ RAM expansion) and a 5000mAh battery. The main highlight of the devices is their special Transformers design options, with the Spark 30 boasting the Bumblebee yellow color and the Spark 30 Pro sporting the Optimus Prime look.

