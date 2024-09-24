Tecno unveils Transformers-themed Spark 30 series

Tecno has unveiled the Tecno Spark 30 series, which features Transformers-inspired designs.

The brand first announced the Tecno Spark 30 4G a few days ago. The phone was initially launched in Orbit White and Orbit Black colors, but the company has shared that it also comes in a Bumblebee Transformers design.

The brand also unveiled the Tecno Spark 30 Pro, which sports a different camera island placement. Unlike the vanilla model with a module in the center, the Pro model’s camera island is situated in the upper left section of the back panel. Buyers also have a variety of color options for the Pro model, such as Obsidian Edge, Arctic Glow, and the special Optimus Prime Transformers design.

As for the specifications, the Tecno Spark 30 Pro and Tecno Spark 30 offer the following:

Tecno Spark 30

4G connectivity

MediaTek Helio G91

8GB RAM (+8GB RAM extension)

128GB and 256GB storage options

6.78” FHD+ 90Hz display with up to 800nits brightness

Selfie Camera: 13MP

Rear Camera: 64MP SONY IMX682

5000mAh battery

18W charging

Android 14

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC support

IP64 rating

Orbit White, Orbit Black, and Bumblebee design

Tecno Spark 30 Pro