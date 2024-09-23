Tecno Spark 30 4G launches with Helio G91, 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 30 4G is finally here to give fans a new option in the budget smartphone segment.
The phone joins the Tecno Spark 30C, which was unveiled by the brand days ago. The two share similar designs, including a flat back panel and side frames and a circular camera island. In other sections, nonetheless, Tecno Spark 30 comes with a different set of details:
- MediaTek Helio G91
- 8GB RAM (+8GB RAM extension)
- 128GB and 256GB storage options
- 6.78” FHD+ 90Hz display with 1080x2460px resolution and up to 800nits brightness
- Selfie Camera: 13MP
- Rear Camera: 64MP SONY IMX682
- 5000mAh battery
- 18W charging
- Android 14
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC support
- IP64 rating
- Orbit White and Orbit Black colors
While the specifications of the Tecno Spark 30 4G are now out, the brand still hasn’t announced its price.
