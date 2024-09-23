Tecno Spark 30 4G launches with Helio G91, 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Santiago Jr Bongco
Sep. 23, 2024, 10:23

Tecno Spark 30 4G is finally here to give fans a new option in the budget smartphone segment. 

The phone joins the Tecno Spark 30C, which was unveiled by the brand days ago. The two share similar designs, including a flat back panel and side frames and a circular camera island. In other sections, nonetheless, Tecno Spark 30 comes with a different set of details:

  • MediaTek Helio G91
  • 8GB RAM (+8GB RAM extension)
  • 128GB and 256GB storage options
  • 6.78” FHD+ 90Hz display with 1080x2460px resolution and up to 800nits brightness
  • Selfie Camera: 13MP
  • Rear Camera: 64MP SONY IMX682
  • 5000mAh battery
  • 18W charging
  • Android 14
  • Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC support
  • IP64 rating
  • Orbit White and Orbit Black colors

While the specifications of the Tecno Spark 30 4G are now out, the brand still hasn’t announced its price.

