Tecno Spark 30 4G launches with Helio G91, 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 30 4G is finally here to give fans a new option in the budget smartphone segment.

The phone joins the Tecno Spark 30C, which was unveiled by the brand days ago. The two share similar designs, including a flat back panel and side frames and a circular camera island. In other sections, nonetheless, Tecno Spark 30 comes with a different set of details:

MediaTek Helio G91

8GB RAM (+8GB RAM extension)

128GB and 256GB storage options

6.78” FHD+ 90Hz display with 1080x2460px resolution and up to 800nits brightness

Selfie Camera: 13MP

Rear Camera: 64MP SONY IMX682

5000mAh battery

18W charging

Android 14

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC support

IP64 rating

Orbit White and Orbit Black colors

While the specifications of the Tecno Spark 30 4G are now out, the brand still hasn’t announced its price.

Stay tuned for more details!

