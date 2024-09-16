Tecno now preparing Spark 30 4G

Tecno should soon announce another budget smartphone for its fans: the Tecno Spark 30 4G.

The brand unveiled the Tecno Spark 30C last week, and it seems to be introducing another addition to the series soon. According to a new report, the company is now preparing the Tecno Spark 30 4G. The phone is said to share the same design as its Spark 30C sibling, which has a flat back panel and a huge circular camera island. Aside from that, the Spark 30 4G is expected to come in Orbit White and Orbit Black colors.

According to a leak, the Tecno Spark 30 4G will also offer the following details:

MediaTek Helio G91

8GB RAM

128GB and 256GB storage options (with microSD card support)

6.78” 90hz display with 1080x2460px resolution

64MP main camera + depth sensor

13MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

18W charging

Android 14-based HiOS

AI capabilities, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition feature

Via