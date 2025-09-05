Tecno Pova Slim 5G arrives with 5.95mm body, 5160mAh battery

Transsion Holdings is back to offer fans another ultra-slim model. This time, however, it is a 5G model — the Tecno Pova Slim 5G.

The giant made a success when it presented the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ in Indonesia days ago. Through the Guinness World Records, the phone received the title of the thinnest 3D curved smartphone in the market.

Now, Transsion is back to present another paper-thin creation through the Tecno Pova Slim 5G model. According to the brand, the 5G phone only measures the same as its Infinix counterpart, which has a 5.95mm body. Despite that, the new model has a decently large battery, which offers a 5160mAh capacity.

The phone also has a curved display and boasts a premium look. On its back, it houses a horizontal pill-shaped camera island extending from one side to the other. Additionally, it has an IP64 rating, a 50MP main camera, a 144Hz AMOLED, and even reverse wired charging support.

The Tecno phone is available in Cool Black, Sky Blue, and Slim White. It has an 8GB/128GB configuration and is priced at ₹19,999 via Flipkart. The phone will officially go on sale on September 8.

Here are more details about Tecno Pova Slim 5G: