Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ now in Indonesia, gets Guinness World Records’ thinnest curved model

Guinness World Records awarded the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ the title of the thinnest 3D curved smartphone model in Indonesia.

The model was first unveiled in July. Now, the phone has finally arrived in Indonesia. However, this is not Infinix’s only success today, as the Hot 60 Pro+ also received a Guinness World Record.

The organization acknowledged the phone for its thin 5.95mm body (6.09mm thickest segment) after several tests aided by an ILAC-approved lab. This allows it to beat several competitors in the market, including the 5.8mm Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge model.

To recall, the Infinix model offers the following:

MediaTek Helio G200

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS2.2 storage

6.78″ 3D curved 1.5K 144Hz LTPS AMOLED with 4500nits peak brightness, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Always-On support

50MP Sony IMX882 main camera

5160mAh battery

13MP selfie camera

45W charging

XOS15.1.1

IP65 rating

Source