Tecno reveals Spark 30C 5G with Dimensity 6300, 4GB RAM, 5000mAh

Tecno has a new creation that will soon join the market: the Tecno Spark 30C 5G.

The upcoming device will be launched on October 8, but it is already listed on the company’s official global website. The 5G smartphone will join the Tecno Spark 30 4G and the Tecno Spark 30C 4G that were first announced by the company.

Like its siblings, the Spark 30C 5G is also expected to be a budget phone from the brand, albeit it will come with some improvements. That starts with its connectivity, which will now be 5G, thanks to its Dimensity 6300.

The listing promotes the Spark 30C 5G with 8GB RAM, but it is important to note that it is only 4GB with an additional 4GB RAM expansion. On a positive note, there is a huge 5000mAh inside to power its 6.67″ 120Hz HD+ display.

Here are more details about the Tecno Spark 30C 5G: