Tecno Spark 30C 5G now official in India

After silently listing the phone on its website, Tecno has finally made the official announcement of the Tecno Spark 30C 5G.

The phone was first spotted on the brand’s global website days ago. The company added the listing silently ahead of its official debut. Now, Tecno has finally announced the Spark 30C 5G in India, joining the Tecno Spark 30 4G and the Tecno Spark 30C 4G of the series.

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G has a general design similar to Apple’s iPhones, specifically the latest iPhone 15 series. Aside from flat designs in the back panel, side frames, and display, it sports a wallpaper and a camera island that make it a spitting image of the American brand’s smartphones.

Yet inside, the Tecno Spark 30C 5G has a different set of details, including a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, Android 14-based HiOS 14, and a 48MP Sony IMX582 main camera. It is available in Midnight Shadow, Azure Skye, and Aurora Cloud color options. It comes in 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB configurations, which sell for ₹9,999 and ₹10,499, respectively.

Here are more details about the Tecno Spark 30C 5G: