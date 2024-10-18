Tecno teases Phantom V Fold 2 launch in India

A recent teaser from Tecno suggests that it could soon launch the Phantom V Fold 2 in India.

Tecno unveiled the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 last month. It is a book-style foldable with a 6.1mm thinner unfolded body than its predecessor. It also boasts some AI Suite features and capabilities, including AI Translation, AI Writing, AI Summary, Google Gemini-powered Ella AI assistant, and more.

In a recent post, the brand revealed that the first Phantom V Fold was a success after a sold-out sale. Tecno apparently wants the same for the new Phantom V Fold 2 model, and it plans to do this by expanding its availability. In the post, the brand noted that “a new chapter will unfold soon.”

The arrival of the Phantom V Fold 2 in India is not surprising since its predecessor was also offered in that market. Moreover, Tecno promised to bring the model to markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America in the future.

With this, fans can expect the following details from the Phantom V Fold 2 as soon as it debuts in the said markets: