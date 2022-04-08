The fantastically colored Xiaomi phones

Mi A2 Red

Mi A2 is a Google One device that is one of the older models of Xiaomi, and a budget one at it. It comes with Snapdragon 660, 4 to 6 GB of RAM options, 5.99″ IPS display and 3000 mAh battery. While these are pretty old and now low-end specs, what strikes the eye the most is the red color that comes with it. The use of red on very well colored Xiaomi phone is spectacular.

It is a very saturated a bit darker red tone that is highly eye catching. While red is not an uncommon color option among all the different brands and different models, this shade of red is unique and satisfying.

Mi 8 EE Transparent

Mi 8 EE has slighly better specs than the others on the list with its Snapdragon 835 CPU, 6.21″ AMOLED display that offers lively and saturated colors, 8 GB of RAM along with 3000 mAh battery. Specs aside, this is by far the most interesting design to look at, as it is literally transparent, making this one of the unique uncolored Xiaomi phones out there!

Transparent is a very rare color, or should we say colorless, option to go with on a smartphone as it shows the backend parts of the device that developers tend to hide under the rug. However, it is not to say that the result will be hideous, since in this case, it is not. Even though it is transparent, it still looks black with one addition, which is that it shows what’s under and it really looks cool!

Mi 11 Lite 5G: Citrus Yellow

Equiped with Snapdragon 780G, 4 to 8 GB of RAM, 6.55″ AMOLED display and 4250 mAh battery, Mi 11 Lite 5G is pretty preferable budget option to buy, especially with its Citrus Yellow color. It adds a very interesting interpretating to yellow, making it exciting and irresistable.

Mi 8 Lite & Mi 8 Pro Pink and Gold

Xiaomi prefers a gradient color transition in the back surface of the device and it really gives you the vibe that the name of the color option suggests. It has a reflective background that shows green slightly transitioning into red, yellow and back to green again where the light shines and this way, it looks majestic and feels really satisfying to your inner aesthetic needs.

Both phones offer great features at an affordable price, and they’re sure to meet your needs whether you’re a casual user or a power user. The Mi 8 Lite features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 12MP + 5MP rear camera setup, and a 3120mAh battery. It’s available in black, blue, or gold. The Mi 8 Pro features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 845 processor, 12MP + 20MP rear camera setup, and a 3400mAh battery.