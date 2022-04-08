The fantastically colored Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi is a major company that produces quite diversed and budgeted smartphones. But diversity aside, you can see really amazingly colored Xiaomi phones too. These amazing design choices are even further improved with nice and tasteful color options. Let us see a selection of a few devices that best represent the great color choices of the company.
Mi 6 Silver
Mi 6 is one of the older Xiaomi devices that comes with Snapdragon 835, 4 to 6 GB of RAM, 5.15″ IPS display which is relatively smaller than the other models and favorable by users that prefer smaller displays, and 3350 mAh. What’s so catchy about this model is the back cover design with the silver tone. Even though Mi 6 is an older device, it’s still a great phone with a sleek design. If you’re looking for a phone with a small display, Mi 6 is a great option. Mi 6 also has a great camera, so you can take amazing pictures and videos. Mi 6 is a great phone for anyone who wants a smaller phone with a great camera.
This silver tone is one of the most premium vibing aesthetic design choices for this greately colored Xiaomi phone, not just because of the color, but also because of the overall design of it. Back cover pretty much is like a mirror, quite reflective and with the cameras at the very top, it is quite clean-cut, smooth, fluent, meaning devoid of any roughness to the eye and the touch.
Mi A2 Red
Mi A2 is a Google One device that is one of the older models of Xiaomi, and a budget one at it. It comes with Snapdragon 660, 4 to 6 GB of RAM options, 5.99″ IPS display and 3000 mAh battery. While these are pretty old and now low-end specs, what strikes the eye the most is the red color that comes with it. The use of red on very well colored Xiaomi phone is spectacular.
It is a very saturated a bit darker red tone that is highly eye catching. While red is not an uncommon color option among all the different brands and different models, this shade of red is unique and satisfying.
Mi 8 EE Transparent
Mi 8 EE has slighly better specs than the others on the list with its Snapdragon 835 CPU, 6.21″ AMOLED display that offers lively and saturated colors, 8 GB of RAM along with 3000 mAh battery. Specs aside, this is by far the most interesting design to look at, as it is literally transparent, making this one of the unique uncolored Xiaomi phones out there!
Transparent is a very rare color, or should we say colorless, option to go with on a smartphone as it shows the backend parts of the device that developers tend to hide under the rug. However, it is not to say that the result will be hideous, since in this case, it is not. Even though it is transparent, it still looks black with one addition, which is that it shows what’s under and it really looks cool!
Mi 11 Lite 5G: Citrus Yellow
Equiped with Snapdragon 780G, 4 to 8 GB of RAM, 6.55″ AMOLED display and 4250 mAh battery, Mi 11 Lite 5G is pretty preferable budget option to buy, especially with its Citrus Yellow color. It adds a very interesting interpretating to yellow, making it exciting and irresistable.
Mi 8 Lite & Mi 8 Pro Pink and Gold
Xiaomi prefers a gradient color transition in the back surface of the device and it really gives you the vibe that the name of the color option suggests. It has a reflective background that shows green slightly transitioning into red, yellow and back to green again where the light shines and this way, it looks majestic and feels really satisfying to your inner aesthetic needs.
Both phones offer great features at an affordable price, and they’re sure to meet your needs whether you’re a casual user or a power user. The Mi 8 Lite features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 12MP + 5MP rear camera setup, and a 3120mAh battery. It’s available in black, blue, or gold. The Mi 8 Pro features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 845 processor, 12MP + 20MP rear camera setup, and a 3400mAh battery.