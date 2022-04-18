The first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 phone is here, Oppo is going to use Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU on their newest generation Oppo Reno 8 series. Oppo Reno 7 has used the Snapdragon 778G CPU, which was the fastest Snapdragon 7XX CPU Qualcomm has ever made. But, the latest generation Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a faster and newer version of Snapdragon 778G, which will give the user the experience they need.

What will Oppo Reno 8, the first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 phone will have inside?

The newest generation Oppo Reno 8 will have the previous gen Oppo Reno 7’s thin and light design and will have so much hardware inside. Oppo Reno 8 will come with the new-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. with Adreno 662 GPU. LPDDR5 RAM with UFS 3.1 storage. Will have a 6.55-inch 1080×2400 120Hz OLED screen. Quadro-camera setup that has 32/50MP Sony IMX766 as main sensors, 8MP+2MP unnamed camera sensors as support sensors. 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging! And an under-display fingerprint sensor. Those specifications are great for the first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 phone.

Conclusion

Oppo has started working with Oneplus for making their best devices possible in 2022 to surpass rival corporations such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei, and many more phone manufacturers. Oppo is also in research of making their CPUs for their devices, having full independence over CPUs. You can see what Oppo Marisilicon X will be like by clicking on this post.

Thanks to Weibo as being our source for this amazing news!