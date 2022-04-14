The Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock: A Comprehensive Review

It’s summertime, which means sweltering temperatures and high humidity. Keep cool and monitor the weather conditions at all times with Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock. This smart device not only displays the current temperature and humidity levels but also features a clock. Plus, it pairs with the Xiaomi Mi Home app for even more functionality. Let’s learn more about this clock in this Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock review!

Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock: Features and specs

The Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock is a high-quality product that is both stylish and functional. It is perfect for monitoring the temperature and humidity in any room. The clock has a built-in thermometer and hygrometer that accurately measure the temperature and humidity in your environment.

The smart clock also has a large, easy-to-read E-ink display that clearly shows the current temperature and humidity level. The e-ink display consumes very little power and has a battery life of around a year with just two button cell batteries. It uses CR2032 batteries and for reasons unknown to us, you will need to purchase the batteries separately.

The display looks more like written text and can be seen easily from a variety of angles. The smart clock can display both 12-hour and 24-hour time formats. The display also has emoticons which make understanding temperature and humidity levels easy.

The Xiaomi temperature and humidity monitor clock measures 110mm x 55mm x 10.1mm and weighs 57g. It has a sleek design and is very compact, it’s a bit smaller than regular alarm clocks. The monitor’s detailed design gives it a sophisticated appearance. Because of the compact design, the Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock can be easily placed freely place it on a table, refrigerator door, or wall.

The Xiaomi temperature and humidity monitor clock features high-end chips and sensors such as a built-in high-precision real-time clock (RTC) chip and a selected high-precision Swiss Sensirion sensor that show precise time and can detect even minute changes in temperature and humidity. Not only that The Xiaomi temperature and humidity monitor clock can also record the temperature and humidity readings for the past six months that can be accessed from the Mi Home app.

The Xiaomi temperature and humidity monitor clock can measure temperature in the range of 0°C–60°C. It is not advisable to use this clock in extreme environments where the temperature goes below 0°C or above 60°C whereas the humidity measurement range of this clock is 0%–99% RH, not recommended for extremely humid areas.

Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock Price

The Xiaomi Temperature and Humidity Monitor Clock can be purchased of $29 dollar from eBay. You can check other eCommerce platforms to get better rates. The clock is available only in single white color option and can be managed from the Mi Home app which can be downloaded from the Play store.

Overall it’s a good product seeing that it’s multi utility as a clock, although I am not sure how helpful it can be to you. I believe it can be more useful in places where constant temperature and humidity monitoring is required for example in nurseries, greenhouse, Kitchen or bathroom. Xiaomi says this smart clock can help can help improve your comfort and protect the health of your family members.

