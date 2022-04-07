Xiaomi Yeelight Smart LED Bulb: Detailed Review

Lighting in a room matters a lot for both design and functionality. Yeelight Smart LED Bulb is for this. Regardless of whether we are talking about homes or workplaces, or any kind of indoors environment, having functional and decorative light sources is important. In order to do that, light bulbs are a popular choice. If you are looking to buy a new light bulb, Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) can be a very good option. Because as a high quality light bulb, it can offer many users great value. Besides, with its many amazing features, this product is more than just a regular light bulb.

If you are looking to illuminate your house, you might be looking for a new light bulb. While there are many different kinds of light bulb on the market, this product is a very unique one. Because it is a smart light bulb with adjustable colors and brightness. Actually, this product has two different versions and the other one is the white version. Although the white version allows users to adjust the brightness, Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) takes a step forward. Since you can customize the color of the light with this product, it is possible to use it in a variety of creative designs. So, let’s dive in and learn more about this product.

Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) Technical Specs

When you are buying any type of electronic device, you might be curious about its specs. Because the technical specifications of a product can tell us a lot about it. In terms of learning about things like performance, functionality and energy consumption, it may be a good idea to know the specs of a product. And this is true for light bulbs, too. Especially if we are talking about smart light bulbs like Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color), the specs are an important factor to consider.

Firstly, the size and weight of this product may be an important factor. Because the size can affect the design that you are trying to create. Also the weight of the light bulb matters when you are connecting it to somewhere. Because a lighter bulb may generate less issues on the place you attach it to, especially if you are using a small stand for it. Moreover another very important factor is the brightness settings of the product. After all, if you are getting a smart bulb, you must probably be wanting to adjust its light. Besides with this product, users can also customize the color of its light as well. Now let’s take a look at the technical specs of this smart light bulb one by one in detail.

Size and Weight

Let’s start by taking a look at the size and weight of this product. Because these qualities are among the most basic specs of pretty much any product. Also, the size and weight of a light bulb can affect its functionality. The size can be important for design as well as the amount of area that the bulb can illuminate. Then it may be important for being able to attach the bulb in various types of sockets.

Basically this product is around average sizes for a light bulb. To be specific, its dimensions are 55 x 55 x 120 mm. So in inches the product’s dimensions are roughly around 2.1 x 2.1 x 4.7. So this product can comfortably fit in many lightbulb sockets. Then the weight of this smart light bulb is around 190 grams, which is roughly around 0.418 lbs or 6.7 ounces.

Brightness and Light

When we are talking about a light bulb, an important factor to consider is its brightness, of course. Because the brightness level of a light bulb directly impacts its functionality. If the light bulb can’t get bright enough, it would not be able to illuminate enough area. However if the brightness level is too high, it can be a bit too much for some users.

But with Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) there is no need to worry about these concerns. Because this smart light bulb has adjustable brightness as well as many color options for the light it radiates. The luminous flux value of this product is 950 lumens, which is a pretty good value. Besides if you find it too bright at max settings, you can lower the brightness.

The great thing about this light bulb is that you can adjust the color of the light that it radiates. And it terms of color settings, it offers a very wide range of colors. To be specific, it supports 16 million colors, according to advertised values. Then the color temperature range in this product is between 1700 K and 6500 K. So with this smart light bulb, you will be getting a lot of customization options in terms of the brightness and the color of its light.

Controls and Connectivity

Usually when we talk about light bulbs, features such as its controls and connectivity don’t matter too much. Because a regular light bulb works with just an on and off switch. Therefore with regular light bulbs, there is no need for connectivity options. However with a smart light bulb like this one, these two matter a lot. Since you can control this product through its app, how this happens is very important.

This product is compatible with a Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz network. And it can be connected to Yeelight app or Mi Home app. Moreover, Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) is compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Apple HomeKit as well. So there are many different options for this device’s controls. You can simply pick the option that is most useful to you and use this product with it. Besides, you can switch which platform you will use by resetting this light bulb easily.

Performance, Power and Lifespan

Aside from the specs that we have talked about, other factors about this product may be important. If you are planning to buy and start using this product, you might have some questions about its performance and lifespan. Moreover you might be curious about how much electricity it may use and what kind of an electricity system you might need.

The rated input of this light bulb is 220-240 V ~ 50/60 Hz 0.07 A. Therefore with many electric systems, it is possible to use this product. Then the rated power of this device is 9 W. So it is not a device that spends too much electricity. According to advertised values the lifespan of this light bulb is around 25,000 hours.

As far as other factors about its performance, the operating temperature of this product is between -10°C to 40°C, which in Fahrenheit is between 14°F to 104°F. In addition, the operating humidity of this product is between 0% RH to 85% RH while its operating frequency between 2412 MHz to 2472 MHz.

Is Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) Bright Enough?

After taking a look at the specs of this product, you might have questions about its brightness. Now you may be wondering whether this light bulb can offer you the level of brightness you need or not.

Basically this light bulb can produce up to 950 lumens. While this may be enough for a regular room, for larger places, you may need light bulbs that can produce higher amount of lumens.

How Many Colors Does Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) Support?

As we have stated before, one of the selling points of this product is that you can adjust its brightness level as well as the color of its light. You can easily customize these settings through the app that you have connected it to.

However, how many color options can you get with this product? Well in terms of color options for the light that this product radiates, you have many. According to advertised values, this light bulb supports 16 million colors.

Is It Easy To Install Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color)?

While this product is fairly easy to use, you may be wondering if it is easy to install as well. In terms of this, there is no need to be concerned. Because just as it is quite easy to use, this product is also easy to set up as well.

Firstly, you need to pick the application you will connect this device to. Then by following a few simple steps, you can complete the installation process. After the installation process, you can start using the product and customizing many things through the app.

Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) Design

Since a light bulb is a practical tool that we use to illuminate our homes, workplaces and so on, its performance matters. Also, since it can affect the decoration of the place in many ways, the design of the light bulb is important as well.

This is especially true for a smart light bulb such as Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color). As far as its design, this product is a very good option. In many ways, it looks like a regular light bulb. However it has more angular corners compared to many other light bulbs and a very unique look.

Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) Price

At this point you might be planning to get this product and start using it. However, before deciding to buy it you might want to know about its price. This product is currently available online on many stores and has varying prices.

With a quick search online it is possible to find this product available for sale, for around $25 to $43. However this price range may be different for different stores and may change over time. But with its current price range, we can’t consider it to be a very affordable light bulb.

Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) Pros and Cons

As we have taken a detailed look into the features of this product, you might be starting to have an idea on what it is like. However you might also be struggling to consider all of its features at the same time and make a decision on whether or not you will buy it. So in order to make it easier for you to decide, we have put together some of the pros and cons of Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color). After taking a look at these short lists, you might get a clearer idea.

Pros

Supports 16 million color options for its light.

Adjustable brightness.

Good looking with a unique design.

Offers many options to control it like Mi Home app, Alexa, Google Assistant, etc.

Cons

Not a very affordable light bulb.

Some users experience connectivity issues.

Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) Review Summary

Here in this review we have learned a lot about Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color). We took a detailed look into the specs of this product as well as its design features and current price range. But if considering all of these factors at the same time is difficult for you, you might be needing a more concise overview of this product.

In summary this is a smart LED light bulb that offers adjustable brightness and light color features. After getting this smart light bulb, you can easily install and start using to create a good decoration or to illuminate indoor spaces. While it may be somewhat expensive, if these are features that you are looking for this product can be a great choice.

Is Yeelight Smart LED Bulb (color) Worth Buying?

After learning about this smart light bulb in detail, you might be wondering whether it is worth buying or not. Basically, this depends highly on what you expect to get from a light bulb and whether it can be a useful product for you or not.

While there are some users who dislike the product due to some issues they had regarding connectivity or durability, there are many users who like this product. If you are curious about whether this product is a good option to buy or not, you can examine it and compare it with other options on the market. Then you can make your decision on whether this product is worth buying or not.