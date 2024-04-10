Two unknown Vivo phones appear on 3C certification database

We might witness another smartphone launch from Vivo soon. According to a listing on China’s 3C certification website, there are two unnamed devices from the brand that received approval from it recently.

The specific names of the two handhelds are unknown, but the certification shows their model numbers: V2361A and V2361GA. The listing is originally for the V2361A, but the information shows that it will have a variant through V2361GA.

The exact specifications and features of the two models are unknown, but the certification shows that they would get 80W fast charging capability. Whether the two phones will be presented under the Vivo or iQOO branding remains unknown, as well.

We will update this article with more details soon once we get more information about the two devices’ identity and features.