Unboxed Redmi Note 14 Pro+ leaks ahead of September 26 launch

The Redmi Note 14 Pro series is expected to be announced this Thursday, September 26. Before the official announcement, however, an unboxed unit of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ model has already surfaced online.

The images show that the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will feature a curved display (6.67″ 1.5K OLED) with decently narrow bezels and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The screen’s shape will be complemented by a curved back panel to achieve a comfortable feel for users. The back will house a squircle camera island surrounded by a metal ring. As revealed by the poster shared by the company itself days ago, the cutouts of the module will be protected by a glass layer. This is opposite the design of the Redmi Note 14 Pro, which has protruding camera lens rings in the camera island.

The unit in the leak shows a StarSand Green color with a sea wave-like design. According to the leak, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ comes with a 6200mAh battery and 90W charging support. It is also suggested that it has a 50MP main camera with OIS for its triple camera setup in the back.

Ultimately, the leak shows the other items included in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ package, such as the phone’s 90W charging brick, charging cable, silicone protective case, and SIM ejector pin.

The news follows the confirmation of the lineup’s debut date and several details. According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will feature IP68 and IP69K ratings, respectively. The devices are also said to come with a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Stay tuned for more details!

