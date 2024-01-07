Uncover hidden features with Xiaomi HyperOS secret codes

For users of Xiaomi smartphones running the Xiaomi HyperOS operating system, there are hidden codes that can unlock additional features and settings, providing a deeper level of customization and control. In this article, we’ll explore some of these secret codes and the functionalities they offer to enhance your Xiaomi HyperOSexperience.

*#06# – IMEI

Need to check your device’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number? Dial *#06# to quickly access this information.

*#*#*54638#*#* – Enable/Disable 5G Carrier Check

Toggle the 5G carrier check with this code, giving you control over your network settings and the ability to enable or disable 5G functionality.

*#*#726633#*#* – Enable/Disable 5G SA Option

Unlock the 5G Standalone (SA) option on your network settings using this code, providing more control over your device’s connectivity.

*#*#6484#*#* – Xiaomi Factory Test Menu (CIT)

Explore the Xiaomi Factory Test Menu for advanced testing and configuration options.

*#*#86583#*#* – Enable/Disable VoLTE Carrier Check

Toggle the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) carrier check to customize your network settings and enable or disable this feature.

*#*#869434#*#* – Enable/Disable VoWi-Fi Carrier Check

Take control of your Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) settings by using this code to enable or disable the carrier check.

*#*#8667#*#* – Enable/Disable VoNR

Manage Voice over New Radio (VoNR) settings with this code, providing more options for your device’s voice capabilities.

*#*#4636#*#* – Network Information

Access detailed network information to check your device’s status and connection details.

*#*#6485#*#* – Battery Information

Get insights into your device’s battery, including cycle information, actual and original capacity, charging status, temperature, health status, and charging protocol type.

*#*#284#*#* – Capture System Log

Generate a BUG report to capture system logs, providing valuable information for debugging purposes. The report is saved in the MIUI\debug-log\ folder.

*#*#76937#*#* – Disable Thermal Check

Turn off thermal checking with this code, potentially preventing your device from throttling performance due to high temperatures.

*#*#3223#*#* – Turn on DC DIMMING Option

Activate the DC DIMMING option using this code, allowing you to adjust the display settings for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Conclusion: These hidden codes offer Xiaomi HyperOS users a range of functionalities, from network customization to battery insights and advanced testing options. While exploring these codes, users should exercise caution and be mindful of potential impacts on device settings. Unlock the full potential of your Xiaomi device with these secret codes, and enhance your Xiaomi HyperOS experience.