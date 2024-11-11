Unknown Realme phone appears on TENAA, 3C

Realme is preparing another smartphone for its fans.

That’s according to one of the listings on TENAA and 3C, where an unnamed Realme smartphone has been spotted. The device bears the RMX3942 model number, and although its name is now available, one of the listings shows its official design.

According to the images, the Realme RMX3942 has a flat back panel with two circular camera islands positioned vertically. The display seems to be flat as well, sporting thin side bezels but a thick chin.

The listings also revealed that the phone has 165.7 x 76.22 x 8.16mm dimensions, 197g weight, a 2.3GHz chip, a 6.67″ HD+ LCD, an 8MP selfie camera, a 50MP rear camera, 45W charging support, and a battery with a 5,465mAh rated value. The expected RAM options for the device include 4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. Its storage, meanwhile, could come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

As said, the Realme RMX3942’s marketing name remains unknown. Nonetheless, it should soon be revealed as it visits more certification platforms.

Stay tuned for updates!