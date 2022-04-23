Redmi Note 12 series listed on TENAA: All Regions & Models

Xiaomi has probably started working on the upcoming Redmi Note 12 lineup of smartphones. Plenty of time has passed since the launch of the Redmi Note 11 series in China, and now we’re guessing that it’s time for the forthcoming Note 12 lineup. Hinting towards the same, two devices which may launch under the Note 12 series has now been listed on the TENAA certification. Let’s have a closer look at them.

Redmi Note 12 series devices listed on TENAA certification

According to Digital Chat Station, two Xiaomi devices with model numbers 22041216C and 22041216UC have been listed on TENAA certification. Both of these models were previously spotted on the website of the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT). The devices are said to be part of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 lineup.

The TENAA confirms some other details about the smartphones, such as the fact that both models have the same 6.6-inch display. The battery in the 22041216C model is 4,980mAh (rated value), while the battery in the 22041216UC model is 4,300mAh (rated value). Both smartphones have the same dimensions of 163.64 x 74.29 x 8.8mm and run Android 12 out of the box. Aside from that, the TENAA hasn’t confirmed anything.

Redmi Note 12 series other regions

You might be excited about the new Redmi Note 12 series, and rightfully so! These phones are packed with features and come in a variety of colors to suit your style. But did you know that the phone will be sold in different regions? Xiaomiui has found these regions for you, so you can make sure you get your hands on the right phone. For example, the Redmi Note 12 series will be available in China, India, and Global. Each region will have its own naming.

Brand Region Codename Model Number Note POCO Global xagapro 22041216UG, L16U It could be POCO X4 GT HyperCharge POCO Global xaga 22041216G, L16 It could be POCO X4 GT Redmi China xagapro 22041216UC, L16U It could be Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Redmi China xaga 22041216C, L16 It could be Redmi Note 12 Pro XIAOMI India xagain 22041216I, L16 It could be Xiaomi 12i or Xiaomi 12X India Redmi India xagain 22041216I, L16 Redmi India xagaproin 22041216UI, L16U

The rumours regarding the Redmi Note 12 series have already out on the internet, it has been tipped that the whole Note 12 lineup will use MediaTek Dimensity powered chipset instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon. We can easily expect chipsets like MediaTek Dimensity 8000 in the lineup. Regarding the launch, we don’t have any official information on the same, but it is expected to happen in the coming months, possibly by June or July itself.