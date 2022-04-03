Upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 can’t beat the Snapdragon 870!

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 leaked on Weibo. We all know about the infamous Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, that currently ships in most modern flagships, but, it appears that naming scheme has led to a new series of processors, as Qualcomm is bringing a new chip to the market, and we have some important news on it. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be latest Snapdragon mobile 7 series platform. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 offers significant improvements in performance, power efficiency, and connectivity compared to its predecessor. It is based on a new microarchitecture that utilizes breakthrough technologies to deliver superior performance and power efficiency. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also includes support for faster 5G speeds and significant enhancements to the Adreno GPU and Hexagon DSP. All of these improvements combine to enable newSnapdragon 7 powered devices to offer an outstanding user experience.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Leaked Specs

When it comes to the performance of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, the blogger claims that it cannot beat the Snapdragon 870, which is quite unfortunate. This means devices like the Galaxy A52, or the POCO F3 will easily beat devices with this processor. A Weibo blogger, Digital Chat Station, has recently found out about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 architecture. The chip features four ARM Cortex A710 performance cores, and four ARM Cortex A510 efficiency cores, and an Adreno 662 GPU, as opposed to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which has four ARM Cortex A710 performance cores, four ARM Cortex A510 efficiency cores and one Cortex X2 high performance core.

The chipset is also not confirmed to be running on TSMC’s 4 nanometer process, according to the blogger.

We hope that this processor can be a decent comeback from the absolute inferno that was the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We will update you further on the news about this chip.

(sources: Weibo and ITHome)