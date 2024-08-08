Vanilla Vivo Y300 appears on IMEI

Another Vivo Y300 model has been spotted on the IMEI database. This time, it is the vanilla Vivo Y300.

The discovery follows the earlier June appearance of the Vivo Y300 Pro model on the same platform, where its V2402 model number and monicker were confirmed. Now, IMEI has revealed another model in the lineup: the Vivo Y300. According to the listing, the upcoming smartphone has a designated V2416 model number.

Aside from the monicker and model number, the listing does not divulge other details. Nonetheless, the phone is likely to borrow some features from its predecessor, the Vivo Y200, which offers the following:

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB/128GB (CN¥1599), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1799), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1999), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2299) configurations

6.78” Full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

8MP selfie camera

6,000mAh battery

80W charging capability

Red Orange, Flowers White, and Haoye Black colors

IP64 rating

