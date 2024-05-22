What to know about the new Vivo Y200 GT, Y200, Y200t in China

Vivo has just announced three new models in China this week: the Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200, and Vivo Y200t.
The three models’ release follows the debut of the Vivo Y200i in China and joins the other Y200 creations the brand is already offering in the market. All the newly announced models come with huge 6000mAh batteries. In other sections, however, the three vary by providing the following details:
Vivo Y200
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- 8GB/128GB (CN¥1599), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1799), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1999), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2299) configurations
- 6.78” Full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED
- 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup
- 8MP selfie camera
- 6,000mAh battery
- 80W charging capability
- Red Orange, Flowers White, and Haoye Black colors
- IP64 rating
Vivo Y200 GT
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- 8GB/128GB (CN¥1599), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1799), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1999), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2299) configurations
- 6.78” 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED with 4,500 nits peak brightness
- 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup
- 16MP selfie camera
- 6,000mAh battery
- 80W charging capability
- Storm and Thunder colors
- IP64 rating
Vivo Y200t
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- 8GB/128GB (CN¥1199), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1299), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1499), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥1699) configurations
- 6.72” Full-HD+ 120Hz LCD
- 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup
- 8MP selfie camera
- 6,000mAh battery
- 44W charging capability
- Aurora Black and Qingshan Blue colors
- IP64 rating