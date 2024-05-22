What to know about the new Vivo Y200 GT, Y200, Y200t in China

Vivo has just announced three new models in China this week: the Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200, and Vivo Y200t.

The three models’ release follows the debut of the Vivo Y200i in China and joins the other Y200 creations the brand is already offering in the market. All the newly announced models come with huge 6000mAh batteries. In other sections, however, the three vary by providing the following details:

Vivo Y200

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

8GB/128GB (CN¥1599), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1799), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1999), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2299) configurations

6.78” Full-HD+ 120Hz AMOLED

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

8MP selfie camera

6,000mAh battery

80W charging capability

Red Orange, Flowers White, and Haoye Black colors

IP64 rating

Vivo Y200 GT

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/128GB (CN¥1599), 8GB/256GB (CN¥1799), 12GB/256GB (CN¥1999), and 12GB/512GB (CN¥2299) configurations

6.78” 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED with 4,500 nits peak brightness

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

16MP selfie camera

6,000mAh battery

80W charging capability

Storm and Thunder colors

IP64 rating

Vivo Y200t