Vivo confirms Y500’s protection ratings, battery, colors, design ahead of Sept. 1 debut

Vivo revealed some of the details of its upcoming Vivo Y500 device, including its launch date in China on September 1.

Vivo will present the successor to the Y300 in China next Monday. However, instead of the Y400 we saw recently in the global markets, Chinese buyers will get the Y500.

Ahead of its launch, Vivo shared some of the phone’s official details, including its design. According to the material shared by the brand, it has a flat design. It also has a flat display with thin bezels, while its back sports a circular camera island with four cutouts in a diamond arrangement. The phone is also revealed to come in black, purple, and blue colorways.

Additionally, Vivo revealed that instead of the earlier IP68 protection speculations, the phone will actually have all the IP69+/IP69/IP68 ratings. The brand also affirmed that the device has a huge 8200mAh battery.

According to earlier reports, the Vivo Y500 could also arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip, a 6.77″ quad-curved FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 5000nits peak brightness, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, 90W charging support, and Android 15-based Origin OS 5.