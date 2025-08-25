Vivo Y500 reportedly coming with Dimensity 7300, 8200mAh battery

The chip, battery, and other details of the upcoming Vivo Y500 model in China have leaked.

Vivo is set to introduce a new V series model in its domestic market soon. The brand shared the first teaser of the phone days ago, but the material only showed its huge circular camera island and teased its possible IP68 rating. Other than those, the company did not share any other details.

Thankfully, a well-known leaker, Digital Chat Station, shared the alleged phone key specs in a recent post.

According to the tipster, the Vivo model will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip. It is also said to be housing a huge 8200mAh battery, which should be the biggest cell among all Vivo smartphones. DCS also shared that it would boast a flat 120Hz AMOLED.

Some might be confused about the phone due to its Y500 moniker since the Y400 series just made its debut. However, the Y500 is a direct successor of the Vivo Y300 (Chinese version). As such, the decision to skip the 4 for Vivo’s Y series might be another superstition we saw in the previous releases of various Chinese brands.

To recall, Vivo Y300 has the following specs in China:

Dimensity 6300

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations

6.77″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED

8MP selfie camera

50MP main camera + 2MP auxiliary unit

6500mAh battery

44W charging

OriginOS 5

Green, White, and Black colors

