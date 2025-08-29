Vivo is considering 2 chip choices for iQOO 15 Mini

Vivo is allegedly contemplating the chip it will use for its upcoming iQOO 15 Mini model.

iQOO will soon introduce its first compact model. Despite its small body, the brand is reportedly planning to include some impressive specs in the device.

In a latest leak involving the phone, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared that the company is now facing some tough choices about its chip. As per DCS, iQOO is in the process of choosing between two chips. He revealed that the company’s first choice is the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. However, the leaker is also now evaluating the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip.

In addition to the chip, the tipster echoed earlier rumors about the handheld’s display. According to him, it will indeed be a 6.31″ display. The account also shared that it would be released by the first half of 2026.

Ultimately, earlier claims said that it could be either called the iQOO 15 Mini or the iQOO 15T. We also heard that the phone will feature a huge 7000mAh battery, which is currently being tested. If true, it could be an interesting compact phone, beating the X200 Pro Mini and the upcoming OnePlus 15T with a rumored 6260mAh battery.

