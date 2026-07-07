Vivo G5i 5G, G5z 5G debut with 7200mAh battery

Vivo has released its latest budget power-focused models: the Vivo G5i 5G and Vivo G5z 5G.

Both phones are the same in terms of design, specs, and all the details you can think of. Both feature a conventional flat design with a square camera island on the upper left of their back panels. In front, the phones come with a punch-hole cutout for an 8MP selfie unit that sits on a 6.75″ HD+ 120Hz LCD.

Inside, they carry a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS3.1 storage. There’s also a huge 7200mAh battery that supports 44W charging.

Other highlights of the phones include a 50MP main camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Both come in Obsidian Black, with configurations including 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, priced at CN¥2,199 ($324) and CN¥2,899 ($427), respectively.

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