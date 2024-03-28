Vivo launches V40 SE in Europe

Vivo has finally unveiled the V40 SE in Europe, confirming different details reported earlier about the phone.

The V40 SE was launched by the company together with the X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro models. However, unlike the two foldables, the V40 SE was presented outside the Chinese market. Also, unlike the two, the 5G model is a mid-range type of smartphone, yet packed with a handful of decent hardware and features.

Vivo still hasn’t shared the pricing details of the phone. Yet, the website page of the V40 SE is now live, which offers significant information about it: