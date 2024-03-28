Vivo launches V40 SE in Europe

Vivo has finally unveiled the V40 SE in Europe, confirming different details reported earlier about the phone.
The V40 SE was launched by the company together with the X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro models. However, unlike the two foldables, the V40 SE was presented outside the Chinese market. Also, unlike the two, the 5G model is a mid-range type of smartphone, yet packed with a handful of decent hardware and features.
Vivo still hasn’t shared the pricing details of the phone. Yet, the website page of the V40 SE is now live, which offers significant information about it:
- The 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC powers the unit.
- Vivo V40 SE is offered in EcoFiber leather purple with textured design and anti-stain coating. The crystal black option has a different design.
- Its camera system features a 120-degree ultra-wide angle. Its rear camera system is composed of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. In front, it has a 16MP camera in a punch hole in the upper middle section of the display.
- It supports a dual-stereo speaker.
- The flat 6.67-inch Ultra Vision AMOLED display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080×2400 pixels resolution, and 1,800-nit peak brightness.
- The device is 7.79mm thin and only weighs 185.5g.
- The model has IP5X dust and IPX4 water resistance.
- It comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (plus 8GB extended RAM) and 256GB of UFS 2.2 flash storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB through the microSD card slot.
- It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with up to 44W charging support.
- It runs on Funtouch OS 14 out of the box.