Vivo S20 series goes official in China

Vivo has finally unveiled the Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro in China.

The two models appear significantly identical, and this similarity extends to their different departments. Yet, the Vivo S20 Pro still has a lot to offer, especially in terms of the chipset, camera, and battery.

Both are now available for pre-orders in China and should ship on December 12.

The standard S20 comes in Phoenix Feather Gold, Jade Dew White, and Pine Smoke Ink colors. Configurations include 8GB/256GB (CN¥2,299), 12GB/256GB (CN¥2,599), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,799), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥2,999). Meanwhile, the S20 Pro offers Phoenix Feather Gold, Purple Air, and Pine Smoke Ink colors. It is available in 12GB/256GB (CN¥3,399), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3,799), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥3,999) configurations.

Here are more details about the Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro:

Vivo S20

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

8GB/256GB (CN¥2,299), 12GB/256GB (CN¥2,599), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,799), and 16GB/512GB (CN¥2,999)

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS2.2 storage

6.67” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2800×1260px resolution and under-screen optical fingerprint

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0)

Rear Camera: 50MP main (f/1.88, OIS) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2)

6500mAh battery

90W charging

OriginOS 15

Phoenix Feather Gold, Jade Dew White, and Pine Smoke Ink

Vivo S20 Pro