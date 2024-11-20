Vivo S20 series gets minor design changes

Vivo has finally shown off the design of the upcoming Vivo S20 series, which appears to be not significantly different from its predecessor.

The Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro are set to launch on November 28 in China. The company earlier confirmed the date and teased fans by revealing only a portion of its rear design. Now, the company doubles down on building up the hype by unveiling the whole back section of the devices.

According to the images, like the Vivo S19, the Vivo S20 series will also have a huge vertical pill-shaped camera island on the upper left side of the back panel. This time, however, there will only be one internal circular module with two cutouts for the lenses. The Pro will have three cutouts, but the third one is placed outside the circle. The bottom part of the island, meanwhile, has the right light.

Both models have flat back panels and side frames. In the photos, the company revealed some of the colors the devices will be available in, including dark purple and cream white, which both boast distinctive texture designs.

According to recent leaks, the standard Vivo S20 model will offer a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, a dual 50MP + 8MP rear camera setup, a flat 1.5K OLED, and in-screen fingerprint sensor support. The Pro version, on the other hand, is rumored to come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, a Dimensity 9300+ chip, a 6.67″ quad-curved 1.5K (2800 x 1260px) LTPS display, a 50MP selfie camera, a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom) setup on the back, a 5500mAh battery with 90W charging, and a short-focus optical in-screen fingerprint sensor.

