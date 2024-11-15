Vivo S20 Pro leak: Dimensity 9300+, 1.5K curved display, four 50MP cams, 5500mAh battery, more

Ahead of its official unveiling this month, more leaks about the Vivo S20 Pro surface online.

The Vivo S20 Pro will be announced at the end of the month. We are still waiting for the brand’s official announcement, but tipster Digital Chat Station has already divulged several important details about it.

In his latest post on Weibo, the leaker revealed some of the appealing specifications of the Vivo S20 Pro. According to DCS, some of the details fans can expect include:

Dimensity 9300+ chip

6.67″ quad-curved 1.5K (2800 x 1260px) LTPS display

Selfie Camera: 50MP

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

5500mAh battery

90W charging

Short-focus optical in-screen fingerprint sensor

Thin profile

The news follows earlier reports about the model, including its 90W charging support, which was confirmed through a 3C listing. Other details expected from the device include up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The standard Vivo S20 model, meanwhile, is said to offer a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, a dual 50MP + 8MP rear camera setup, a flat 1.5K OLED, and in-screen fingerprint sensor support.

