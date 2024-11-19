Vivo S20, S20 Pro now available for reservations ahead of expected Nov. 28 debut

Vivo has opened reservations for the Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro in China.

The Vivo S20 series is expected to launch on November 28. To prepare for this, the company is already accepting reservations for the models on its official website in China. On the website, the company teases the design of the series, which sports a vertical camera island. It encases a circular module that appears to be a ring light. Based on the image, both the Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro will share the same design.

According to recent leaks, the standard Vivo S20 model will offer a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, a dual 50MP + 8MP rear camera setup, a flat 1.5K OLED, and in-screen fingerprint sensor support. The Pro version, on the other hand, is rumored to come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, a Dimensity 9300+ chip, a 6.67″ quad-curved 1.5K (2800 x 1260px) LTPS display, a 50MP selfie camera, a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera + 50MP ultrawide + 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera (with 3x optical zoom) setup on the back, a 5500mAh battery with 90W charging, and a short-focus optical in-screen fingerprint sensor.

